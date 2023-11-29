Family escapes as Lawrenceburg home goes up in flames

Lawrenceburg, Ind. (WXIX)- Residents were able to escape when fire broke out at a home in Lawrenceburg Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the house at 20242 August Drive.

The home was mostly engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the fire spread quickly through the attic, according to Chief Kendall Eberhart with Bright EMS.

Chief Eberhart says there were water supply issues because the house is on a hill.

They believe the fire was caused by a gas line but are still working to determine the cause, the chief said.

The residents were not hurt and the family dog was able to escape the fire as well.

Chief Eberhart says they are still working to determine how much damage the fire caused.

