Federal judge delays P.G. Sittenfeld’s report date to prison

A federal judge said Wednesday that P.G. Sittenfeld won't have to report to prison until after the new year.

The decision came as a federal appeals court considers whether the former Cincinnati city councilman can remain out of prison while he appeals his convictions on charges of bribery and attempted extortion.

The judge had previously set Sittenfeld’s report date as Friday.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole said in a ruling released late Wednesday afternoon that “absent exceptional circumstances the court is not inclined to grant any further extensions.”

Cole said Sittenfeld, 39, must surrender to a federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky on Jan. 2.

Sittenfeld was convicted by a federal jury in July 2022 and sentenced last month to 16 months in prison.

Sittenfeld has asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to allow him to remain free while his appeal is pending.

