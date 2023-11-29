First Alert Weather Day Friday: Slow commutes expected with steady rain all day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as rain is expected to disrupt morning and evening commutes.

The rain arrives late Thursday and continues into Friday, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

Drivers heading into work Friday morning could be slowed down by steady rain and possibly standing water.

Radar for 6 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

Throughout the day, rain will be on and off.

Friday’s commute home will likely be impacted by scattered showers.

Possible rainfall totals across the Tri-State by 8 p.m. Friday. (WXIX)

Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

