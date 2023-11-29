Contests
Flea market warns scammers are targeting vendors for money

By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City Flea Market said a scammer is posing as one of its employees and trying to steal money from potential vendors.

The market put a message on social media Monday warning vendors and others of the scam.

“These people work really hard,” said Nick Dewald, co-owner of City Flea Market. “They have passion for what they’re doing and it’s such a bummer that of all the people they try to scam - particularly this time of year - why pick on these hardworking small businesses?”

Katy Bukovec, owner of Pour Craft Cocktails, said she was contacted by a scammer after she made a post on City Flea Market’s Instagram asking if it had any vendor positions open.

“That’s when the scammer reached out to me,” Bukovec said. “I have no reason to assume this person doesn’t work for City Flear. Originally, as a vendor, you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh, a spots popped, up,’”

Bukovec sensed enough red flags from the scammer not to pay them.

Dewald said there the market isn’t accepting any more vendors for its upcoming holiday markets.

The market said any communication through social media email will always come from its official City Flea accounts.

Shopper and vendor information is available on the market’s website.

