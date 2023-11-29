Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Hate crimes spike in the U.S. as tensions for Israel-Hamas war rages on

Tensions grow deeper as hate crimes increase against Jewish and Muslim people
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Vermont man is behind bars after being accused of shooting three Palestinian students in what police are calling a possible hate crime. It happened Saturday night near the University of Vermont. Reports say the trio, three 20-year-old college students were in town for the holidays visiting family when a White man walked up to them and pulled the trigger.

Law enforcement says the incident appears to be a hate crime.

As the number of crimes against Muslim and Jewish people continues to grow here in the United States, several civil rights groups are joining members of congress to speak out; not only about how this impacts the victims and their families but also how these crimes have the power to impact these communities, eve after the war is over.

We’ve seen several protests for both sides throughout our nation since the October 7th attack in Israel. Many of these protests have been peaceful but several others have ended in violence or laid a foundation for hate crimes.

“It creates an enormous sense of loss and sadness and a lot of insecurity in the community,” said senator, Peter Welch.”

Many members of congress are now calling for Palestinians to be expelled from the United States. Senator Welch now arguing that that goes against America’s funding principles.

“The idea that these three students would be thrown out -that’s what that suggestion is,” said Senator Welch.  “They’re going to school’s like Brown and Trinity where my daughter went; it’s wrong. I oppose it.”

Senator Welch said there is no current legislation that addresses these potential hate crimes but he said it is indeed a priority for many members of congress.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
State Route 32 is back open following Tuesday's deadly crash.
90-year-old driver killed in Brown County crash with dump truck
Tayler Dibella
Woman, teen drove around Montgomery stealing packages off porches: court docs
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio's Issue 2
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio’s Issue 2

Latest News

An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket after the funeral service for former first...
Rosalynn Carter is eulogized before family and friends as husband Jimmy bears silent witness
The Good Side: The Nutcracker
The Good Side: The Nutcracker
The Good Side: The Nutcracker
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
Toppled White House Christmas tree is secured upright, and lighting show will happen as scheduled
The Pike Bar & Grill in Woodlawn announced that it will be closing Nov. 30. Provided/Hamilton...
Woodlawn’s Pike Bar & Grill to close after 2 decades