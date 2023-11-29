Hillsboro restaurant to raise money for families impacted by fiery explosion

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hillsboro restaurant is stepping up to help families impacted by Tuesday’s deadly fiery explosion at an auto repair shop.

James Hillis said he found out about the fire at Jimbo’s Auto Repair when his sister called him.

His thoughts quickly turned to his friends, some of whom work at the S. High Street auto shop.

“I was worried about my friends, obviously,” explained Hillis. “Jimbo, his mother works there, the employees. I could look out my window and see the smoke, so I was kinda in the dark for a while of who had been hurt because I don’t want to message anybody at this point, and they’re probably not gonna answer, and that just stresses you more. So, I’m very surprised, I guess, that it even happened.”

The explosion and fire that killed three people happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Black smoke and flames were visible for miles as the blaze engulfed the building.

More than 24 hours later, smoke was still rising from where Jimbo’s Auto Repair once stood.

Hillis says he had known the auto repair shop’s owner for years, and the two have talked since the explosion.

“Jimbo is - he cares a lot about his employees, so he is naturally upset,” Hillis said. “He’s kinda lost, trying to figure out how he can help them. You’d have to know Jimbo. He’s one of a kind.”

Aside from being among the 100,000 residents of Hillsboro, Hillis is the owner of the Grub ’n Monkey restaurant.

Hillis’ restaurant is hosting a benefit dinner on Dec. 2, with proceeds going toward families impacted by Tuesday’s explosion.

“Everyone in this community, we all know each other,” said Hillis. “We’ve had interactions with all of us, and I think that’s the way any small town is, so it’s just an unfortunate, unfortunate thing.”

Hillis said togetherness is a hallmark of Hillsboro.

The three victims killed Tuesday have not been identified. A fourth person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Fire Chief David Manning.

