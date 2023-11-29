Honor Flight helping thousands of veterans find peace

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What started as a way to connect Ohio veterans with their military history has now evolved into a nationwide mission.

Veterans have done it all to keep us at home safe. They have fought on the battlefields and patrolled the skies.

Now, volunteers all across the United States are making sure the sacrifice of our nation’s heroes isn’t forgotten one flight at a time.

“The stories these guys tell, you have to get it first hand,” says Honor Flight Tri-State COO Tom Popp. “I mean, these guys saved our world.”

Stories from veterans like Dan Nurre or David Berger give a firsthand account of what they experienced without ever asking a question.

“I went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma,” Nurre recalls. “From Fort Sill, Oklahoma, I had orders to go to Germany. So, I went to Germany.”

Berger remembers, “Well, I went to Vietnam. Spent a year there.”

The Honor Flight started with a physician’s assistant in Springfield, Ohio, in 2005.

The goal was to send veterans to war memorials in Washington, D.C., made in their honor and those they had lost.

Nurre took part in an Honor Flight, describing it as an emotional experience.

Nurre graduated from Xavier’s ROTC program and spent two years in Germany. He then went on to spend three years in Vietnam.

Burger was also on the frontlines as he served in the Army for 24 years.

While both of their stories are painted with challenges, they agree that seeing the memorials in their honor can also bring peace.

“I hadn’t been back for 39 years,” says Berger. “So, I wanted to see how Washington’s changed. It’s really nice.”

The Honor Flight can bring people together to heal wounds not visible to the eye.

“They were both in tears,” says Honor Flight Director Cheryl Popp. “I said, ‘What happened?’ And the guardian said, ‘My dad hugged me, said he loved me for the first time in my whole life.’ And he just like, he let go of Vietnam at that memorial and just kept on going.”

It is life-changing work.

In 17 years, the Honor Flight has brought 260,000 veterans to D.C. at no cost to them.

A priceless trip in more ways than one.

The Honor Flight is a national nonprofit organization, which means the trips are based on donations.

If you would like to donate or volunteer to be a guardian on the Honor Flight, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.