Knowing daughter will ‘live on through others,’ is helping Brown County family through grief

Erika Cox (center), a 19-year-old from Bethel who died on Nov. 26, 2023, was an organ donor.
Erika Cox (center), a 19-year-old from Bethel who died on Nov. 26, 2023, was an organ donor.(Photo provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a 19-year-old woman who died from her injuries in a car crash, said her status as an organ donor is allowing her to live on through others.

Erika Cox, of Bethel, died Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. She was hospitalized after a crash Saturday on Ohio 774 in Clark Township.

Cox’s family gathered at UC Medical Center on Tuesday for her memorial walk along the halls of the hospital. Her dad, David Cox, said knowing she will live on as a donor, and saving the lives of others, is helping them deal with her loss.

“I’m so blessed to have had, and proud to have had, a daughter like that,” Cox said.

Cox said they have met the families of six people that Erika will be donating to.

“We don’t know their names, but we have met the family members, which is amazing,” Cox said. “That all happened yesterday within a span of six hours.

The other driver in the crash, Philip Cranfill, is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cox said they are still praying for Cranfill and his family.

