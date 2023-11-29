Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy criminal case on hold after judge recuses himself

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A dispute over a civil stalking protection order requiring one Lakota school board member to stay 500 feet away from a fellow school board member returned to court Wednesday morning.

A portion of it has moved from civil court to criminal court, but just as the hearing got underway, the judge immediately recused himself so now it’s on hold.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office cited Darbi Boddy on Nov. 17 for violating the order when she attended the same school board meeting as Isaac Adi.

She had a reprieve to attend meetings with him while she appealed the order but the appeals court rejected it earlier this month, on Nov. 13, and the sheriff’s office cited her with violating the order when she came into the next school board meeting four days later.

Boddy appeared for an arraignment Tuesday in Butler County Area 2 Court in downtown Hamilton.

Violation of a protection order is a first-degree misdemeanor in Ohio, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail

The judge, Kevin McDonough told her attorney, Robert Croskery, that he was bowing out.

Her attorney said he planned to seek his recusal and was happy McDonough took the initiative.

It’s not clear now when Boddy’s criminal case will proceed.

McDonough told Croskery it was likely the Ohio Supreme Court would name a visiting judge so McDonough didn’t want to set another court date. The new judge will schedule proceedings.

Judges are not required to say why they are recusing themselves and McDonough didn’t explain himself in court.

FOX19 NOW left a message seeking comment but the judge is still on the bench hearing other cases Wednesday afternoon and is not available.

Adi’s attorney is Robert Lyons, the part-time judge for Butler County Area I Court in downtown Oxford.

Lyons was appointed in 1999 and has served in the area court ever since, for more than 20 years now.

In addition, he is currently the presiding and administrative judge of all three Butler County Area Courts, including Area 2.

Like many part-time judges, Lyons also had a law practice. His firm has been located in West Chester Township for years.

Part-time judges are allowed to represent clients - as long as the cases are not in their own court jurisdiction, according to Ohio’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

When we asked Lyons about this recently, he responded: “I obviously could not hear Boddy’s criminal case, but Judge McDonough would not have a conflict so it can proceed in Area 2.”

But Boddy’s lawyer tells FOX19 NOW that Judge McDonough “wisely recognized the inherent conflicts in the situation and made the right decision. It is still my firm belief that this order was improperly granted and will eventually be overturned.

“In the meanwhile, Ms. Boddy will continue to discharge her duties to her constituents to the best of her abilities.”

The next school board meeting is Dec. 11.

The civil protection order was issued Sept. 20 in another court, Butler County Common Pleas Court, by Magistrate Matthew Reed. The order is in place for two years, until Sept. 20, 2025 (most of the rest of Boddy’s school board term).

Adi claimed in his August application for court protection from her that he was under “mental distress” because his relationship with Boddy, his one-time political ally, “has deteriorated to the point that Ms. Boddy is “extremely aggressive toward me and has become very confrontational.”

Adi cited a series of events he described as harassing and impacting his health and then said under oath at a Sept. 15 hearing all the distress over this resulted in his hospitalization in July.

Boddy testified that she didn’t mean any ill will against Adi. She said she was just calling him out for not being conservative when she felt he should be conservative, for not voting conservative and for supporting the former superintendent.

Boddy’s lawyer has argued that Ohio’s stalking law is being used as a “sword” against Boddy to quiet her conservative voice.

He has said she will “continue to place the needs of parents and children above those of special interests.”

Magistrate Reed, however, disagreed.

Boddy’s actions, he wrote in his decision, “are more than just expressing political ideas, they are actions sharply directed at another individual as to exert undue pressure on them to conform to her beliefs or punish them for not changing their beliefs.”

The magistrate’s decision also made it clear he believed Boddy was the problem, not Adi:

“During the arguments of counsel, it was stated that granting a protection order on behalf of Isaac Adi as to Darbi Boddy would disenfranchise Boddy’s constituents. The Court however finds that it was, and is, the behavior of Boddy that has disenfranchised her constituents. (Adi) has demonstrated, by a preponderance of the evidence, that (Boddy) knowingly engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused, and will continue to cause him mental distress.”

While Boddy definitely has her supporters who applaud her outspokenness and she was elected by voters to Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district, she has been the source of much controversy since she was sworn in early 2022.

And now the protection order could effectively end her term in office unless she is successful in getting it thrown out.

That’s because Ohio public officials are required by law again now that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended to be physically present at meetings to vote and be counted as part of a quorum.

School board members who miss meetings for 90 days and “each absence is found to be for reasons declared insufficient” by a two-thirds vote of the remaining board, can be removed and someone else could be appointed, according to Ohio Revised Code 3313.11 “Vacancy in board.”

Boddy did receive a court order last month that allowed her to continue attending school board meetings, under strict guidelines, while she appealed the order.

But the appeals court dismissed her request on Nov. 13, ordering her to try to seek it first in the lower court, and the sheriff’s office cited her when she showed up at the next school board meeting, four days later.

Her lawyer has maintained she can still keep attending school board meetings while he returns to the lower court to try to get the protection order tossed out, but the sheriff’s office clearly disagrees.

Boddy’s lawyer has since filed a motion to “terminate the protection order”, but it’s not clear if the lower court will accept it.

Judge Howard has been considering the request for more than a week now but has yet to issue a decision or schedule a hearing for oral arguments.

Boddy only had two weeks to appeal the order to Judge Howard from the date the magistrate issued it on Sept. 20.

Boddy’s citation from the sheriff’s office was the second time in five days the week of Nov. 13 that she was accused of violating the protection order.

Adi’s lawyer alleged in a filing that day in Butler County Common Pleas Court that Boddy violated the order, just before the appeals court tossed out her appeals request, by attending the same conference as Adi in Columbus and coming within 500 feet of him.

Boddy’s lawyer disagrees and says Boddy and Adi were both required to attend a taxpayer-funded meeting in Columbus to train school board members.

Lyons is seeking a civil punishment on her, a finding of contempt of court, and has requested a hearing before Judge Howard.

The judge has not yet scheduled a hearing in that matter, either.

