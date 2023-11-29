Lakota school board member goes to court on protection order violation charge

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A dispute over a civil stalking protection order requiring one Lakota school board member to stay 500 feet away from a fellow school board member returns to court Wednesday morning.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office cited Darbi Boddy on Nov. 17 for violating the order when she attended the same school board meeting as Isaac Adi.

Boddy is scheduled to make her first appearance in the criminal case at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Butler County Area 2 Court in downtown Hamilton.

Violation of a protection order is a first-degree misdemeanor in Ohio, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail

Butler County Common Pleas Court Magistrate Matthew Reed issued the protection order on Sept. 20 after Adi claimed in court records he was under “mental distress” because his relationship with Boddy, his one-time political ally, “has deteriorated to the point that Ms. Boddy is “extremely aggressive toward me and has become very confrontational.”

Adi cited a series of events he described as harassing and impacting his health and then said under oath at a Sept. 15 hearing all the distress over this resulted in his hospitalization in July.

Boddy testified that she didn’t mean any ill will against Adi. She said she was just calling him out for not being conservative when she felt he should be conservative, for not voting conservative and for supporting the former superintendent.

Boddy’s lawyer argued that Ohio’s stalking law is being used as a “sword” against Boddy to quiet her conservative voice.

He has said she will “continue to place the needs of parents and children above those of special interests.”

Magistrate Reed, however, granted the protection order the following week.

Her actions, he wrote in his decision, “are more than just expressing political ideas, they are actions sharply directed at another individual as to exert undue pressure on them to conform to her beliefs or punish them for not changing their beliefs.”

Reed also made it clear that he believed Boddy was the problem, not Adi:

“During the arguments of counsel, it was stated that granting a protection order on behalf of Isaac Adi as to Darbi Boddy would disenfranchise Boddy’s constituents. The Court however finds that it was, and is, the behavior of Boddy that has disenfranchised her constituents. (Adi) has demonstrated, by a preponderance of the evidence, that (Boddy) knowingly engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused, and will continue to cause him mental distress.”

While Boddy definitely has her supporters who applaud her outspokenness, she has been the source of much controversy since she joined the school board in January 2022.

This protection order threatens her term in office unless she is successful in getting it thrown out on appeal.

That’s because Ohio public officials are required by law to be physically present at meetings to vote and be counted as part of a quorum.

School board members who miss meetings for 90 days and “each absence is found to be for reasons declared insufficient” by a two-thirds vote of the remaining board, can be removed and someone else could be appointed, according to Ohio Revised Code 3313.11 “Vacancy in board.”

Boddy did receive a court order last month that allowed her to continue attending school board meetings, under strict guidelines, while she appealed the order.

But the appeals court dismissed her request on Nov. 13, ordering her to try to seek it first in the lower court, and the sheriff’s office cited her when she showed up at the next school board meeting, four days later.

Her lawyer has maintained she can still keep attending school board meetings while he returns to the lower court to try to get the protection order tossed out, but the sheriff’s office clearly disagrees.

Boddy’s lawyer has since filed a motion to “terminate the protection order”, but it’s not clear if the lower court will accept it.

Judge Howard has been considering the request for more than a week now but has yet to issue a decision or schedule a hearing for oral arguments.

Boddy only had two weeks to appeal the order to Judge Howard from the date the magistrate issued it on Sept. 20 and that time requirement has long expired.

Boddy’s citation from the sheriff’s office was the second time in five days the week of Nov. 13 that she was accused of violating the protection order.

Adi’s lawyer, Robert Lyons, alleged in a filing that day in Butler County Common Pleas Court that Boddy violated the order, just before the appeals court tossed out her appeals request, by attending the same conference as Adi in Columbus and coming within 500 feet of him.

Boddy’s lawyer disagrees and says Boddy and Adi were both required to attend a taxpayer-funded meeting in Columbus to train school board members.

Lyons is seeking a civil punishment on her, a finding of contempt of court, and has requested a hearing before Judge Howard.

The judge also has not yet scheduled a hearing in that matter.

Adi’s lawyer is unable to go through the criminal Area County courts on this alleged violation, similar to the process the sheriff’s office is doing.

That’s because he is the sitting, part-time judge for Butler County Area 1 Court in downtown Oxford.

Lyons was appointed in 1999 and has served in the area court ever since, for more than 20 years now.

In addition, Lyons currently is the presiding and administrative judge of all three Butler County Area Courts, including Area 2 where Boddy’s criminal case is now being heard.

Kevin McDonough is the Area 2 Court judge.

Like many part-time judges, Lyons also had a law practice. His firm has been located in West Chester Township for years.

Part-time judges are allowed to represent clients - as long as the cases are not in their own court jurisdiction, according to Ohio’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

When we asked Lyons about this recently, he responded: “I obviously could not hear Boddy’s criminal case, but Judge McDonough would not have a conflict so it can proceed in Area 2.”

