Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.(Miller Lite via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
State Route 32 is back open following Tuesday's deadly crash.
90-year-old driver killed in Brown County crash with dump truck
Tayler Dibella
Woman, teen drove around Montgomery stealing packages off porches: court docs
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio's Issue 2
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio’s Issue 2

Latest News

Monte Cecil
Clermont County man indicted on 45 sex-related charges including raping 10-year-old
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter’s intimate funeral is held in the town where she and her husband were born
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose