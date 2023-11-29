Contests
Missing 80-year-old Springfield Township man found

80-year-old James Campbell was found Wednesday, according to the Springfield Township Police...
80-year-old James Campbell was found Wednesday, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - The Springfield Township Police Department has canceled a critical missing adult alert for an 80-year-old man.

James Campbell was found safe as of Wednesday at 11:27 a.m., according to police.

Campbell went missing Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. on Cedarcreek Drive.

