Music in the Museum returns with 1920s organ
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center announces the return of its Music in the Museum concert series.
As the series comes back, so does a 1929 Grand E.M. Skinner organ.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.