Music in the Museum returns with 1920s organ

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center announces the return of its Music in the Museum concert series.

As the series comes back, so does a 1929 Grand E.M. Skinner organ.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.