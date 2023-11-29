Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

NKU closed until noon due to ‘major’ power outage in Highland Heights

Northern Kentucky University is closed until noon Wednesday due to what Campbell County...
Northern Kentucky University is closed until noon Wednesday due to what Campbell County dispatchers say is a “major” power outage along U.S. 27 and the AA Highway in Highland Heights.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University is closed until noon Wednesday due to what Campbell County dispatchers say is a “major” power outage along U.S. 27 and the AA Highway in Highland Heights.

“Northern Kentucky University will be closed until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, due to an unexpected power outage across campus,” NKU wrote in a community alert.

“All classes and events scheduled to begin before noon are canceled. We are working with Duke Energy to resolve the problem and will update campus as soon as power is restored.”

Duke Energy has 3,771 customers without power in the area, according to the utility’s website. Power is estimated to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

“It’s a problem in one of our substations that feeds the transmission system. We are on-site working on the repair,” Duke Energy spokeswoman Sally Thelen tells FOX19 NOW.

Temporary stop signs were put out overnight on both roads to guide drivers since the entire area is black with all lights out, dispatchers said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
State Route 32 is back open following Tuesday's deadly crash.
90-year-old driver killed in Brown County crash with dump truck
Tayler Dibella
Woman, teen drove around Montgomery stealing packages off porches: court docs
An arson investigator was called to an early morning fire Tuesday at The Birch in Terrace Park...
Arson investigator called to Terrace Park restaurant fire

Latest News

Lockland Schools canceled classes Tuesday for students in grades 5-12 due to a “heating...
Lockland Schools cancel Wednesday classes for grades 5-12 due to continued heating issues
First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Video Forecast
A Cincinnati police SUV was struck by a vehicle on the Norwood Lateral, closing the highway...
Cincinnati police SUV hit on Norwood Lateral while responding to assist disabled vehicle
Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop