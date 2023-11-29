NKU closed until noon due to ‘major’ power outage in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University is closed until noon Wednesday due to what Campbell County dispatchers say is a “major” power outage along U.S. 27 and the AA Highway in Highland Heights.

“Northern Kentucky University will be closed until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, due to an unexpected power outage across campus,” NKU wrote in a community alert.

“All classes and events scheduled to begin before noon are canceled. We are working with Duke Energy to resolve the problem and will update campus as soon as power is restored.”

Duke Energy has 3,771 customers without power in the area, according to the utility’s website. Power is estimated to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

“It’s a problem in one of our substations that feeds the transmission system. We are on-site working on the repair,” Duke Energy spokeswoman Sally Thelen tells FOX19 NOW.

Temporary stop signs were put out overnight on both roads to guide drivers since the entire area is black with all lights out, dispatchers said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.