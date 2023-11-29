Officials break ground on new Boys and Girls Club coming to Roll Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After seven years of waiting, a new Boys and Girls Club will soon be a reality in the Villages at Roll Hill.

Plans for the Farmer Family Club started in 2016, but funding challenges and the pandemic slowed things down.

On Wednesday, the groundbreaking ceremony finally happened on what will become a new $7 million facility for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati.

“We’re really, really excited to be able to finally do this,” Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati CEO Bill Bresser said. “It has been seven years in the making. After changes at the city and the club and a global pandemic, we stuck with it, and collectively, we were able to finally make this day a reality.”

Leaders say through it all, they never lost sight.

The Farmer Family Boys and Girls Club will be located on President Drive and have program rooms, game, and multipurpose rooms a gym, and separate teen spaces.

“There just is not a neighborhood that is more in need of this, and I would say more deserving as well,” explained Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati Board Chairman Pat O’Callaghan.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati works to support and transform the lives of area kids and teens by providing free after-school and summer programs as well as meals and mentorship.

As it stands now, their work in Roll Hill is limited due to a lack of space.

The club currently operates a small program out of the nearby elementary, serving about 50 kids a night. However, it isn’t able to offer teen services or any summer programming.

The new 20,000-square-foot facility will change that.

“We’re ready to get it done,” said Roll Hill Boys and Girls Club Director Denisha Taylor. “We’re ready to love on these children. We are ready to nurture these families. We are ready to be a rock. We are ready to be a safe space.”

The City of Cincinnati is putting in $3 million for the $7 million project.

Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year and be complete by this time in 2024.

