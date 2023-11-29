Ohio attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can full of human feces

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Supreme Court suspended an attorney for a year after he was accused of pooping in a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

Jack Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank - one which he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed. Justices said he had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Blakeslee’s suspension will be stayed after six months. If he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the year-long suspension.

