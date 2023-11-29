Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Outbreak of pediatric pneumonia in Warren County, officials say

Outbreak of pediatric pneumonia in Warren County, officials say
Outbreak of pediatric pneumonia in Warren County, officials say(Arizona's Family)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - More children are getting sick with pneumonia in Warren County as cases continue to rise, according to health department officials.

Health Commissioner Duane Stansbury and Dr. Clint Koenig are calling this an outbreak after 142 juveniles have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease since August.

“We do not think this is a novel/new respiratory disease but rather a large uptick in the number of pneumonia cases normally seen at one time,” the two said in a press release.

The Warren County Health Department says cases span across multiple school districts as officials continue to investigate the source and cause. However, they have not been able to narrow it down.

Reports indicate the average age in these cases is 8 years old and the most common symptoms are cough, fever and fatigue.

Three pathogens have been recovered thus far in their research: Mycoplasma pneumonia, Streptococcus pneumonia, and Adenovirus.

The Warren County Health Department says they are working with the Ohio Health Department and hospitals to determine the cause.

“As we approach the holiday season when many of us will be gathering together with family and friends, please remember to take necessary precautions to protect your health: Wash your hands, cover your cough, stay home when ill, and stay up to date on vaccines,” the department recommends.

If you need to report a pneumonia case, contact the health department at 513-695-2097.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
State Route 32 is back open following Tuesday's deadly crash.
90-year-old driver killed in Brown County crash with dump truck
Tayler Dibella
Woman, teen drove around Montgomery stealing packages off porches: court docs
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
Crash report details new information in Ohio crash that killed 3 students, 3 adults

Latest News

Monte Cecil
Clermont County man indicted on 45 sex-related charges including raping 10-year-old
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio's Issue 2
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio’s Issue 2
80-year-old James Campbell was found Wednesday, according to the Springfield Township Police...
Missing 80-year-old Springfield Township man found
Federal investigators are joining the investigation into an auto shop explosion and fire that...
Federal investigators respond to deadly auto shop explosion, fire in Hillsboro