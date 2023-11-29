Outbreak of pediatric pneumonia in Warren County, officials say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - More children are getting sick with pneumonia in Warren County as cases continue to rise, according to health department officials.

Health Commissioner Duane Stansbury and Dr. Clint Koenig are calling this an outbreak after 142 juveniles have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease since August.

“We do not think this is a novel/new respiratory disease but rather a large uptick in the number of pneumonia cases normally seen at one time,” the two said in a press release.

The Warren County Health Department says cases span across multiple school districts as officials continue to investigate the source and cause. However, they have not been able to narrow it down.

Reports indicate the average age in these cases is 8 years old and the most common symptoms are cough, fever and fatigue.

Three pathogens have been recovered thus far in their research: Mycoplasma pneumonia, Streptococcus pneumonia, and Adenovirus.

The Warren County Health Department says they are working with the Ohio Health Department and hospitals to determine the cause.

“As we approach the holiday season when many of us will be gathering together with family and friends, please remember to take necessary precautions to protect your health: Wash your hands, cover your cough, stay home when ill, and stay up to date on vaccines,” the department recommends.

If you need to report a pneumonia case, contact the health department at 513-695-2097.

