Police searching for man accused of stealing tools from Delhi business

Investigators say Michael Thomas (pictured) is suspected of breaking and entering a business...
Investigators say Michael Thomas (pictured) is suspected of breaking and entering a business and stealing tools.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Delhi Township Police are searching for a man they say broke into a local business and stole numerous tools.

Investigators have identified Michael Thomas as the suspect accused of breaking and entering into a business located in the 4200 block of Delhi Road.

Police said Thomas pulled into the driveway and looked inside the garage before entering and taking an unknown amount of tools.

When he was confronted by employees at the business, Thomas returned two of the items but fled prior to the rest of the stolen items being recovered, according to police.

Thomas is charged with breaking and entering and felony theft.

Police ask that if you see Thomas or know his whereabouts to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or Delhi Police Department at 513-922-0060.

