Proposed bill could change Ohio marijuana law’s tax scheme, local govt. authority

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - A new bill was introduced to the Ohio House of Representatives on Tuesday that could restrict the use of marijuana in Ohio towns even after the passage of Issue 2 in the Nov. 7 General Election.

Ohio Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery) is the primary sponsor behind House Bill 341, a bill that will give local governments the opportunity to prevent cannabis usage and that will change the tax scheme if it passes.

The bill comes weeks after the majority of Ohioans voted in favor of Issue 2, a proposal that will soon allow adults 21+ to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and allow the cultivation of marijuana plants at home.

With the passage, a 10% tax will be placed on all cannabis sales, which will be divided up to go toward addiction services, social equity and jobs programs, local dispensaries and administration costs.

However, H.B. 341 changes how much of the sales tax will go toward each fund.

19.4% of tax goes toward the cannabis social equity and jobs fund. Issue 2 suggests that 36% go toward this fund.

19.4% of tax goes to the local cannabis fund to benefit municipal corporations or townships, which can use these funds for any approved purposes. Issue 2 suggests that 36% go toward this fund.

19.4% of tax goes toward the substance abuse research and education fund to support the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to alleviate substance abuse. Issue 2 suggests that 25% go toward this fund.

19.4% of tax goes to substance abuse addiction and recovery funds to support the efforts of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services which provides services for those in recovery. This is a new fund added by H.B. 314.

19.4% of tax goes toward the law enforcement cannabis training fund. This is a new fund added by H.B. 314.

3% of tax goes toward the Division of Cannabis Control and the tax commissioner fund to support the operation of the Division of Cannabis Control and to pay the cost of the Department of Taxation for administering the tax levy. Issue 2 also suggests that 3% go toward the administration.

In addition, Rep. Click’s bill gives local governments the authority to adopt an ordinance or resolution to prohibit or limit the number of adults using and growing marijuana.

Despite the bill, Click assured his followers on Facebook that “pot will still be legal” in Ohio.

“This bill acknowledges the choice Ohioans made while giving them greater input through the committee process. My greatest passion is to ensure that funds go towards education, prevention, and recovery services,” he wrote.

While cannabis will be legal in Ohio on Dec. 7, sales will not begin until later in 2024 due to the licensing process.

