Ohio boy asking for birthday cards while he fights cancer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a Central Ohio boy is hoping the public can brighten his birthday while he fights cancer.

Andrew Mills was diagnosed a year ago. Since then, he’s fought two different cancers and had brain surgery and 33 radiation treatments. doctors have said there’s nothing more that they can do.

With his ninth birthday approaching on Dec. 12, his family is hoping for people to send him birthday cards.

“The thing that made me come up with the idea of doing a birthday card is because I wanted something for him to be extra excited for the next day to see a card,” explains Andrew Miller’s dad Roman Miller.

“We’ve been praying for that little boy day in and day out,” says Roman, “And many people have been praying for him. And so he’s still here with us and he is doing extremely well now.”

Rebekah Unkefer is a freshman at Cedarville University near Dayton. She saw the post and decided to take action. She is encouraging people to help Andrew and his family before his birthday.

“I’m going to tell as many people as I can about this and raise awareness for this,” Unkefer said. “And get all these cards for Andrew. So I’m not very close to the family at all actually, I just saw the Facebook post and it’s like I can do something about this.

“They [people] should do it because it’s a great way to love another person and encourage them,” Unkefer continues, “That in your darkest moments, it is so encouraging for other people to reach out and show that they care. If we put ourselves in Andrew’s place in his family’s place, We would really want the encouragement as well and the love and support as well.”

Roman said Andrew is already getting some cards in the mail.

Each day from the time he wakes up until the mail comes in the afternoon, he watches for the mailman. And once the cards come, he spends hours opening them and reading each word.

“We did not expect to see that birthday come,” explains Roman, “And now I am positive we will see that birthday.”

If you would like to send a card, the address is 16905 Township Road 287, Conesville, Ohio 43811. The goal is 1000 cards and Roman tells me he has more than 600 already! His birthday is on December 12th.

