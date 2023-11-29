Sonder Brewing opens second location in the Tri-State

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County residents will now get to enjoy “uniquely crafted” beers and seltzers after a Mason brewery expanded its business.

On Wednesday, Sonder Brewing will celebrate the grand opening of its new Taphaus, located at 9558 Civic Center Blvd.

This is now the brewery’s second location which features several cocktails, wines and bourbons in addition to a scratch kitchen menu.

A few of the unique food options Sonder’s Taphaus will offer include the kale BLT salad or the heirloom tomato sandwich.

In addition, 14 craft beers and seltzers will be on tap, such as the award-winning Voss or the Hefeweizen.

The brewery also has a rotating selection of seasonal beers, which are currently Nocturnal (August to December), Kenosha Kickers (October to December), and Brobie (October to December).

“Sonder Taphaus offers a Uniquely Crafted concept that stands out in the local restaurant and brewery scene,” Sonder’s Vice President of Hospitality Haley Shutter said in a press release. “By focusing on a carefully selected menu with flavors that pair well with You Betcha Hazy IPA and our other house-made beers, we wanted to bring an elevated craft beer experience to West Chester.”

The ribbon cutting for the grand opening is at 4 p.m.

