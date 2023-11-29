Contests
Suspected tennis ball bomb damages man’s truck, police say

A small neighborhood was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb. (Source: KING/PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/NEST, DANIEL KINGSHOTT/CNN)
By KING staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROY, Wash. (KING) - Someone blew up a truck in Washington state, but police are investigating the possibility that the explosive was packed inside a tennis ball.

A small neighborhood in Roy was rocked early Saturday morning by an apparent bomb planted on the hood of a vehicle in front of Daniel Kingshott’s home.

Kingshott said he, his wife and family members visiting from the United Kingdom were awakened early Saturday at around 3:40 a.m. by an explosion.

“Got up, checked the house, made sure everything was, you know, safe in the house,” he said. “A couple of neighbors texted us to ask if we knew what it was, and nobody seemed to know what is was. And everybody was safe, and so everybody went back to bed.”

A few hours later, Kingshott said he discovered one of his trucks was destroyed.

“I had a look around and, you know, I wasn’t sure if something had fallen on it, you know, (Joint Base Lewis-McChord) had dropped something on from high up. I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Kingshott said.

He called Pierce County deputies to investigate, and when a deputy arrived, he noted the smell of gunpowder coming from the truck and saw pieces of a tennis ball.

“This person was so far off the roadway, that it seems like they almost were targeted on purpose. Normally we see that as some sort of dispute, but I was just talking to somebody else, and honestly, we do see some wild things out in the county sometimes,” said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. of Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Kingshott said his family was shaken by what happened, but he said he enjoys the neighborhood and doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

“You know, I’m not going to run away from someone who’s going to do this to me,” he said. “What’s going to have to happen is, is I’m going to have to give myself the ability to defend myself from people like this, which is unfortunately something a number of us in unincorporated Pierce County have to do.”

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

