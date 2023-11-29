Woodlawn’s Pike Bar & Grill to close after 2 decades

WOODLAWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Woodlawn restaurant and bar known for hosting live music and karaoke announced its closure after over 20 years in business.

The Pike Bar & Grill announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Thursday, Nov. 30 would be its last day open after 24 years. The 21-and-up establishment was home to Friday night karaoke events and live music on Saturday night and is located at 10010 Springfield Pike.

“With great sadness in my heart that Thursday will be [sic] are last day of business,” a spokesperson from The Pike Bar posted to the Facebook account.

As of Wednesday, the post has drawn an outpouring of comments and was shared at least 150 times.

Many commenters on the post said they will miss “Karaoke Fridays” and the fun times they had at the bar.

“Wow. A lot of great memories and friendships that were made going to the Pike every Friday for karaoke,” one comment said.

Other comments sent well wishes directly to the owners.

“So sorry to hear this. I’ve met a lot of great people there. Best wishes Karen and Hutch. Love ya guys,” the comment read.

Over the years, the bar and grill was a gathering spot to watch sports and support live local music.

Award-winning blues/rock guitarist Sonny Moorman was a frequent performer at the Pike and appeared there earlier this month.

During the season of Lent, the Woodlawn Fire Department hosted “Fish Fry Fridays” at the Pike, with proceeds going to benefit the Woodlawn Fire Association.

The Pike is among the ever-growing list of Cincinnati-based bars and restaurants that have closed in 2023.

The reason for the closure has not been disclosed on social media and the owners were not available when FOX19 reached out for a statement. The staff present declined to comment.

According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, more than 40 restaurants in Cincinnati have closed or plan to close this year.

