1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the three victims killed in the Nov. 28 fiery explosion at a Hillsboro auto repair shop has been identified.

Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up in a blaze on Tuesday, according to Krystal Boatman, his mother.

The mother described her son as a sweet, kind, and loving young man.

She said Cameron was always willing to help and had a contagious laugh. Everyone who knew him loved him, she added.

In the days following the tragedy, the Hillsboro community has stepped in to help victims’ families and all those impacted.

A benefit for one of the other victims will be held on Dec. 15 at Lynchburg-Clay High School during a home basketball game against Peebles, according to Superintendent Jack Fisher.

“Our district is incredible when it comes to rallying around people who are in need,” Fisher said. “There are several things being done for the family.”

Another fundraiser, Small Town, Big Heart, is also planned.

There will be a dinner and raffle on Dec. 9 at the Lake View Loft just outside Hillsboro. All of the proceeds will go families of the three victims.

Even the local hometown bakery on Main Street is pitching in.

White’s Bakery said this Saturday they will donate 20% of their sales to victims’ families.

Also, the Grub ‘n Monkey restaurant is hosting a benefit dinner on Dec. 2, with proceeds going toward families impacted by Tuesday’s explosion.

The investigation into what caused Tuesday’s deadly fire and explosion is ongoing.

