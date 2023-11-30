Advertising agency owner helping customers feel seen, valued

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owner of a Cincinnati advertising agency is focusing her talent on creating messages for companies that make everyone feel seen and valued.

Abby Allen is the founder of Neon Butterfly.

She works with several businesses across the country to help them build up their clientele and sales, not just through marketing but unique storytelling.

Her work allows businesses to connect with their customers.

GoFundMe was one of several companies Allen has worked with to help find creative solutions to business challenges.

“My main objective is to use media advertising and marketing to tell human stories,” Allen explains. “Really what it’s all about is celebrating our shared humanity.”

Similar to most advertising and creative agencies, Allen takes on projects helping with digital and social media, copywriting, photography, and brand development.

Yet, she says she goes beyond the numbers and analytics to help businesses expand their customer base.

“We’re a full-service agency, so we do everything from consumer research,” says Allen. “You have to understand what people actually want, and what they’re like if you want to authentically communicate with them. So, we always start with that understanding the consumer research, and then we come up with creative solutions for that.”

Through her experience research, Allen says she learned three out of five consumers don’t see themselves represented in advertisements.

That is something Allen says she related to throughout her childhood and into her career.

“I was the only Black woman in the room, and I started to feel like I don’t want to be this token person,” remembers Allen. “I’m giving my ideas away, and people need to be represented, and I wanted to do things differently, so I’m like okay, this is going to be hard, but I’m not going to be happy unless I try.”

Allen set out on a mission to change that by creating her creative agency Neon Butterly in 2015.

Her company first launched in Colorado before moving its headquarters to Cincinnati.

While she says it was scary at first venturing off on her own, soon after launching her business she was contacted by major companies like Disney and P&G seeking her expertise in branding development.

“We developed a massive platform called Reimagined Tomorrow,” said Allen. “It was all about celebrating and amplifying underrepresented voices.”

The project included a remake of classic Disney songs with an eclectic mix of diverse artists and musicians.

Allen says seeing fans react to the campaign has been the most rewarding.

“People organically posting like, ‘Oh my God, I see myself,’ or ‘I can’t believe Disney’s doing this,’ or ‘This makes me so happy,’” says Allen. ‘It’s seeing the real-world effect of people feeling seen and heard.”

The reaction has reinforced her intuition that she is on the right path to leading the way in media advertising and marketing through human connections.

“I really, really think that a lot of the problems in the world and the strife can be solved if we all just understand one another’s stories and see each other as human beings,” Allen says.

Allen says she applies that principle in her daily life and business, which she believes has been the key to her success.

“Make sure your intentions are pure,” Allen recommends. “If you want to help people, then you will succeed. It might not be immediate, but it will come to fruition.”

While Allen is enjoying the success she is seeing through her business, she says a good accountant, a good lawyer, and a dedicated team have also helped along the way.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.