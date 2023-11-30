Contests
Bengals’ Week 15 game will be on a Saturday

Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer on the team in the third quarter during a Week 7 NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports(Kareem Elgazzar // The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be Saturday football at Paycor Stadium when the Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 16.

The Bengals announced Thursday that the Week 15 game will kick off at 1 p.m.

The date and time for the Bengals’ Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns has yet to be announced.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedule for Cincinnati:

  • Week 13 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 14 – vs Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
  • Week 15 – vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
  • Week 16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m.
  • Week 17 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.
  • Week 18 - vs Cleveland Browns, time TBD

