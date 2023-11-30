Bengals’ Week 15 game will be on a Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be Saturday football at Paycor Stadium when the Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 16.

The Bengals announced Thursday that the Week 15 game will kick off at 1 p.m.

The date and time for the Bengals’ Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns has yet to be announced.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedule for Cincinnati:

Week 13 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)

Week 14 – vs Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 15 – vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 18 - vs Cleveland Browns, time TBD

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.