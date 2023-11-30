Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Boone County High School band taking part in nation Metallica competition

The Boone County High School band is performing in a competition playing classic rock songs.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County High School band is performing in a competition playing classic rock songs.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop
Matt Miazga of FC Cincinnati signals to fans after making a penalty kick against the New York...
FC Cincinnati’s Miazga suspended by MLS
Federal investigators are joining the investigation into an auto shop explosion and fire that...
Federal investigators respond to deadly auto shop explosion, fire in Hillsboro
Erika Cox (center), a 19-year-old from Bethel who died on Nov. 26, 2023, was an organ donor.
Family says daughter ‘living on through others,’ is helping them with grief

Latest News

Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified
There are almost 600 veterans buried at Independence Cemetery.
Nonprofit group working to ensure hundreds of buried veterans in NKY are not forgotten
Abby Allen works with several businesses across the country to help them build up their...
Advertising agency owner helping customers feel seen, valued
GO Pantry says you can donate nonperishable food or money that will go toward buying food at a...
Tri-State food pantry gets foundation’s help to match holiday donations