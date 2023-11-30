Dry Thursday. Steady Rain Develops By Friday Morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a sun and cloud mix today with temperatures into the low 50s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, rain could be heavy at times for the morning commute causing it to be a headache-maker, and for the evening commute scattered showers will slow the trip. Rainfall totals from 4am - 10am will be 1/2 inch or less and totals for the event will be 0,75″ or less.

Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. For the FC Cincy match at 6pm Saturday look for dry weather and temperatures in the lower 50s as the match begins, dropping into the middle 40s by the time it ends.

The dry weather is short lived because rain returns Sunday with showers throughout much of the day. There is a chance at this time that the rain continues Monday with another system arriving for Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be warm enough for both systems to make the precipitation all rain.

Through the next 14 days temperatures will rang from a bit colder to a bit warmer than normal.

