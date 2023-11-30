Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Dry Thursday. Steady Rain Develops By Friday Morning

First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday.
First Alert Forecast Video Update
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a sun and cloud mix today with temperatures into the low 50s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, rain could be heavy at times for the morning commute causing it to be a headache-maker, and for the evening commute scattered showers will slow the trip. Rainfall totals from 4am - 10am will be 1/2 inch or less and totals for the event will be 0,75″ or less.

Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. For the FC Cincy match at 6pm Saturday look for dry weather and temperatures in the lower 50s as the match begins, dropping into the middle 40s by the time it ends.

The dry weather is short lived because rain returns Sunday with showers throughout much of the day. There is a chance at this time that the rain continues Monday with another system arriving for Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be warm enough for both systems to make the precipitation all rain.

Through the next 14 days temperatures will rang from a bit colder to a bit warmer than normal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop
Federal investigators are joining the investigation into an auto shop explosion and fire that...
Federal investigators respond to deadly auto shop explosion, fire in Hillsboro
Erika Cox (center), a 19-year-old from Bethel who died on Nov. 26, 2023, was an organ donor.
Family says daughter ‘living on through others,’ is helping them with grief
Monte Cecil
Clermont County man indicted on 44 sex-related charges including raping 10-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Rain on the Way
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast