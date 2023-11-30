Finding the right fit: What’s to come after Salazar closes?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Now what?” This is the question Co-owner and Chef Jose Salazar rhetorically asked Wednesday after announcing the future closing of his restaurant, Salazar.

For the past 10 years, the popular brunch and dinner spot has sat in the quaint, yet vibrant corner of Republic Street off of Vine - a first of several restaurants.

“This was our first and it is quite difficult. We’ve obviously created a lot of memories and grown to be friends with many of our staff members and guests. It was gut-wrenching having to tell our team,” Chef Salazar told FOX19 NOW.

But by the time the clock strikes midnight to ring in the new year, the last drink will have already been served and the final chair placed on the table.

After ten years of operation at this jewel of a corner, on this quaint street in the heart of our beloved O.T.R, Ann and I have made the decision to close Salazar at the end of the year. Our last service will be on [New Year’s Eve].

The chef emphasized how much he and his wife, Ann Salazar, loved the “intimacy” and “neighborhood feel” of their Republic Street location, however, space and the economy were two of the main issues that held the restaurant back from continuing to grow.

“Essentially the economic model we had ten years ago doesn’t work the same today. The overhead costs and limited seating make it financially challenging. We have actually seen a decline in guest count since the pandemic,” he said.

Currently, the crew at Salazar is working with about 1,100 sq. ft. with an 800-square-foot basement for prepping food and storage, the chef explained. Now he is looking for a 6,000 to 7,000-square-foot building for their next project, Salazar 2.0.

“Our current kitchen is the size of a walk-in closet and so we are very limited in what we can do. We would spread our culinary wings if we had a larger, more efficient space,” Chef Salazar said.

Where the new restaurant will be and what exactly will be on the menu remains a mystery to the public, but the food connoisseur shared what he wants.

“We are open to other parts of the city but hopeful to be able to find the right fit in the Downtown area.”

“We think the menu will have some similarities, however, this would be an opportunity to expand the menu and maybe explore some new dishes,” he explained.

While Salazar Restaurant will no longer be in that nook, a Salazar business will remain there.

“So, the obvious question is - now what? We are going to keep this location we love so much and transform it into something new and exciting that you all can cherish and enjoy for another decade (or more). We will soon announce what we have planned for 1401 Republic,” he wrote on Instagram.

One thing that will remain the same about the string of Salazar-owned restaurants, such as Goose + Elder and Mitas, is that they plan to continue using local products and responsibly sourced goods - a quality that makes he and his wife’s restaurants unique.

“... A huge thanks to the city for all its love and support these past ten years. We look forward to getting a last chance to welcome in our guests and take care of them these last 4 weeks,” the chef said.

Salazar’s 10th anniversary is Dec. 16.

The last seating will be at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

