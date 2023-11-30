FIRST ALERT: Disruptive rain Friday morning and afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds slowly increase on Thursday with filtered sunshine as breezy winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour out of the south will help warm things up in the afternoon to the mid 50s!

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as rain showers move in and will be disruptive. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times for the morning commute causing it to be a headache-maker, and for the evening commute scattered showers will slow the trip. Rainfall totals from 4am - 10am will be between 0.25″ and 0.50″ with locally higher amounts possible.

A few lingering light showers will be possible east of town on Saturday morning, but most will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. For the FC Cincinnati match at 6 p.m., temperatures will be in the lower 50s as the match begins, dropping into the middle 40s by the time it ends.

The dry weather is short lived because rain returns Sunday with widely scattered rain showers throughout much of the day. Isolated showers linger into Monday morning, but much of Monday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs a tad cooler back in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will also see some isolated rain showers with seasonable highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

Chilly and drier conditions move in for the middle of the week, but milder air returns late next week as more moisture moves back into the region for the first weekend of December.

