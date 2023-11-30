Green Township mom asking for help finding stolen car

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township mom is asking for help finding her stolen car after it was taken from her driveway Monday.

The woman, who declined to be identified, said she left was warming up her white 2005 GMC Yukon XL outside her home on Ebenezer Road. She was getting ready to take her kids to school when a man jumped into the SUV and drove off.

The theft was caught on surveillance video at her home.

“I was standing at the door taking off my boots,” the woman said. “I heard the door slam and I ran out on the porch. I thought it was my boyfriend leaving something in my car because he’d do that. But obviously it wasn’t.”

The woman said she was surprised the SUV was stolen. She said her neighborhood has a low crime rate and she has surveillance cameras installed on her home for safety.

“I’m really in a neighborhood where this stuff just doesn’t happen,” she said. “It’s mind-boggling. I don’t understand because I’m a very giving person. I go out of my way for people. I’m like, ‘Why did this happen to me?’”

She said there were also Christmas gifts in the car. She said her four children - who range in age from four to 15 - were standing inside the door.

“They were all standing inside the door with me when I ran out screaming,” she said. “So they’re a little traumatized, too. They keep asking when the guy is going to bring the car back.”

The woman is warning other residents to be vigilant and not to allow the same thing to happen to them.

Her car is a white 2005 GMC Yukon XL SUV with the Ohio license plate JDL 9907. It also has a sticker on the back that says, “Hold on, let me overthink this.”

She’s asking anyone who spots her SUV to call the police.

