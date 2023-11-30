‘It’s Playtime’: Lego-inspired café to open in Northern Kentucky in December

Contests
The Brickery, located inside Newport on the Levee's The Gallery, will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, Dec. 1.(The Brickery at Newport on the Levee)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Children across the Tri-State will soon get to escape, build and play at Northern Kentucky’s newest business this weekend as opening day quickly approaches.

The Brickery Café & Play, the very first Lego-inspired café in the U.S., will officially open its doors on Friday inside Newport on the Levee’s The Gallery.

Cincinnati native and Lego aficionado, Daniel Johnson is the brains behind the eat-play concept - something that a lot of kids dream of. But Johnson has made one thing for certain: Legos are not just for kids.

Finding food, play time at The Brickery

Growing up, Johnson played with Legos often and it is a hobby he has not put down ever since he picked up his first block.

“Lego was the easiest and most satisfying way to feed that desire back then. As I got older, I realized that it’s not just a creative outlet for kids, but it appeals to adults as well,” he told Newport on the Levee.

Walking inside the store, people will be welcomed by kinetic Lego sculptures find three areas: A “kids play and discovery area,” the café where people can get light refreshments and snacks, and a retail space.

One of the other unique aspects of The Brickery is if you like what you build, you can purchase it and take it home.

While the kids’ play and discovery zone is for children ages 5-12, teens and adults will still have an immersive experience. Johnson says the store has future events planned for older children and adults, such as building tournaments or Sip & Brick classes.

The grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, featuring special guest Paul Wellington, a contestant on this season’s Lego Masters. He will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for photos and autographs.

Normal hours of operation for The Brickery are

  • Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

