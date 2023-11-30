Joe Burrow Foundation teams up with organizations for World Teen Mental Wellness Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation is teaming up with mental health organizations to urge Greater Cincinnati high school students to take part in World Teen Mental Wellness Day.

bi3, Interact for Health and the Joe Burrow Foundation are asking high school students to develop and participate in activities commemorating the observed day, according to a press release from bi3.

The three organizations will provide high school students up to $500 per school to engage fellow students in mental wellness.

All high school students in the Greater Cincinnati area are eligible. All they need to do is fill out an application form.

One application per school is allowed and must be signed by the principal. The final deadline for applications is February 1, 2024.

While World Teen Mental Wellness Day is on Saturday, March 2, students will be encouraged to plan events on March 1 while schools are in session.

