Juvenile stabbed in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a juvenile was stabbed in Westwood overnight.

It happened inside a building at Golden Arms Condominiums on Harrison Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday, they confirm.

First responders were seen giving medical aid to the girl on the floor in a hallway.

She was taken in an ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Her age and other details including what led up to the incident were not immediately available.

