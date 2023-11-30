Contests
Juvenile stabbed in Westwood, police say

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a juvenile's stabbing inside a building at Golden...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a juvenile's stabbing inside a building at Golden Arms Condominiums on Harrison Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a juvenile was stabbed in Westwood overnight.

It happened inside a building at Golden Arms Condominiums on Harrison Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday, they confirm.

First responders were seen giving medical aid to the girl on the floor in a hallway.

She was taken in an ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Her age and other details including what led up to the incident were not immediately available.

