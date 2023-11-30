Contests
Man accused of abusing Butler County child charged in other states, police say

Seth Nuthak, Butler County Jail
Seth Nuthak, Butler County Jail(Photo provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accused of sexually abusing a disabled Butler County child had similar incidents in Indiana and Minnesota.

Seth Nuthak, who is currently in the Butler County jail, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition earlier this month after Fairfield police said he abused a girl over a seven-year period.

Nuthak, a pastor, was arrested in 2008 in Duluth, Minnesota.

According to a police report, Nuthak was accused of spanking the flower girl of the wedding he was officiating with her dress pulled up.

Nuthak had volunteered to watch the girl.

Her parents became concerned when they were gone for an hour and went to the church looking for, where they later found her crying on the front steps.

The officer who wrote the report said the girl was visibly shaking and sobbing. The officer had wanted to jail Nuthak, but the incident hadn’t fallen within the charging guidelines, and he instead took him home.

After denying the accusations, Nuthak said he knew what he did was wrong. He was convicted of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Online court records showed Nuthak has an open case in Indiana and was charged with sexual battery in May 2022.

Court docs said the victim was either mentally disabled or unable to give consent. A warrant for Nuthak’s arrest was issued in August.

Nuthak is facing three years in prison for the gross sexual imposition charge in Butler County. Upon release, he would have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

