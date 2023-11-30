Nonprofit group working to ensure hundreds of buried veterans in NKY are not forgotten

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - There are almost 600 veterans buried at Independence Cemetery, but less than 150 of the fallen soldiers’ graves currently have a wreath for the holiday season.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Commander Dave Jardon had hoped there would be enough donations to put a wreath on all veterans’ gravesites.

Not enough donations came in, but Jardon isn’t giving up.

“This is our first-year initiative with Wreaths Across America to try to remember the graves of all the veterans that have passed before us,” Jardon said.

Like so many buried at Independence Cemetery, Jardon is a veteran.

He served in the Air Force for seven years and partnered his nonprofit, Sheep Dog Impact, with Wreaths Across America to get wreaths for nearly 600 fallen veterans resting in Independence Cemetery.

“Family, and friends and fellows in arms, when they come here and see the wreath, they know that it’s not just them that remember the fallen veteran, that it’s a country, it’s a community that remembers those,” Jardon explained.

However, Jardon says the deadline to buy a wreath was two days ago.

So, some of these friends and family members might not be seeing anything on their loved one’s grave this year.

“Our goal was to try to cover every single one,” Jardon said. “This being the first year, we came up with 147. So, we are a little short.”

Jardon’s not giving up, though.

He says residents wanting to give back are encouraged to bring a wreath to Independence Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Dec. 16.

“The wreath is secondary. Any wreath is going to look wonderful,” Jardon said. “So, whoever wants to bring whatever kind of wreath, we will gladly have them come and spend time with us with at the ceremony and laying the wreath on whoever’s grave they would like to put it on, whether it’s friends, family, or just someone they want to remember.”

Jardon says Sheep Dog Assistance will partner with Wreaths Across America again next year.

Anyone wanting to get ahead of the game and buy a wreath for a fallen hero can do so on Wreaths Across America’s website.

Contact Theresa Heeger at 502-759-2660 or by email Theeger@sheepdogia.org if you have a wreathe and need it picked up to take to the cemetery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.