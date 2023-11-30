Over 3,400 cars stolen in Cincinnati in 2023 up 149 percent, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Car thefts in Cincinnati have skyrocketed this year, according to police.

Over 3,400 cars have been stolen in the city - up 149 percent over the last three years.

In Cincinnati Police Department District 3, 1,160 vehicles have been stolen from Jan. 1 to Nov. 4. The average number of cars stolen in the district in the last three years has been 366, marking a 216 percent increase.

Kenny Wengert, a West Price Hill resident, says flashing police lights are common in the neighborhood. He saw the police approach a vehicle after the driver ran off Wednesday.

“We watched it unfold,” Wengert said. “The next thing you know - three, four cop cars came out.”

Wengert said the skyrocketing thefts have everyone keeping a closer eye on their cars.

“We usually lock the doors every night,” Wenger said. “That’s pretty par for this neighborhood. Any neighborhood, I guess, nowadays. We make sure to double-check regardless.”

He said the car he saw Wednesday being searched by police was stolen.

“We assume it’s a stolen vehicle because you can see a broken window, like the remaining shards of glass in there,” Wengert said. “They’ll do donuts in that lot.”

Cincinnati police say the average number of stolen cars the last three years has been 1,160.

