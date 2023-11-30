Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son face sentencing Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – A Springfield Township couple convicted of murdering their 8-year-old son more than seven years ago will learn their punishment on Thursday.

John and Katherine Snyder, both 52, face at least 15 years to life and more after they also were found guilty of abusing three of their other children.

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Stacy Lefton convinced the jury during the recent weeks-long trial that Adam, one of their adopted children from China, died in October 2016 after Katherine Snyder slammed his head into the floor because the child had soiled his pants.

John Snyder was convicted because the jury determined he did absolutely nothing to help his son.

The couple’s other children were found in their home after Adam’s death malnourished and showing signs of physical abuse, too, according to the prosecutor’s office.

One of them who is still a minor took the stand during the trial and responded “No” when asked if he felt safe around the Snyders.

The couple has lost custody of their children, who live out of state with other relatives now and are thriving, prosecutors say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.