Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son sentenced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – Two Springfield Township parents convicted of murdering their 8-year-old son more than seven years ago have now been sentenced.

John and Katherine Snyder, both 52, were in court Thursday as the judge announced the punishment for the charges of murder, endangering children and felonious assault.

John will spend 29 years to life in prison, the judge announced. The murder charge carries a 15-year sentence and will run consecutively with the other charges.

Katherine, who was found guilty of two additional endangering children charges, was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison, the judge decided.

The couple must also pay a $15,000 fine and enroll in the violent offender database.

If they do get out of prison, the judge said they will be on post-release control.

Assistant Prosecutor Stacy Lefton convinced the jury during a recent weeks-long trial that Adam, one of their adopted children from China, died in October 2016 after Katherine Snyder slammed his head into the floor because the child had soiled his pants.

John Snyder was convicted because the jury determined he did nothing to help his son.

The couple’s other children were found in their home after Adam’s death malnourished and showing signs of physical abuse, too, according to the prosecutor’s office.

One of them who is still a minor took the stand during the trial and responded “No” when asked if he felt safe around the Snyders.

The couple has lost custody of their children, who live out of state with other relatives now and are thriving, prosecutors say.

