Salazar Restaurant in Over-The-Rhine to close at the end of 2023

Salazar Restaurant in Over-The Rhine will close at the end of 2023, according to a post on...
Salazar Restaurant in Over-The Rhine will close at the end of 2023, according to a post on Jose Salazar's Instagram page on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
By Kyle Brown
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Salazar Restaurant in Over-The-Rhine will be closing at the end of the year, chef Jose Salazar announced on Instagram Wednesday, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

New Year’s Eve will be the final day of operation at its current location on Republic Street. Jose Salazar did say he is searching for a new, larger location to open Salazar 2.0.

“We’ve known for some time now that we have outgrown this space and as our ten-year lease is expiring, we’ve begun to search for a new, larger, more efficient location for Salazar 2.0,” he posted on Instagram.

He did go on to mention plans to keep the Republic Street location, but plans on turning it into something different:

“So, the obvious question is - now what? We are going to keep this location we love so much and transform it into something new and exciting that you all can cherish and enjoy for another decade (or more). We will soon announce what we have planned for 1401 Republic,” Salazar’s post said.

