Suspect arrested in minor stabbing during domestic incident in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest after Cincinnati police responded to a report of a female stabbed in Westwood that turned out to be a domestic incident.

It happened inside a building at Golden Arms Condominiums on Harrison Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect, a man, was taken into custody as soon as police arrived, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, police spokesman.

He said he did not have the man’s name and charges.

First responders were seen giving medical aid to a female on the floor in a hallway.

Lt. Cunningham said the reported stabbing was so minor the woman, 47, did not go to the hospital.

correction: The female's age in an earlier version of this story was incorrect. She is an adult, police say.

