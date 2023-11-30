Contests
Tree falls onto home in Carthage water main break

A tree fell onto a Carthage home due to a water break on Rosewood Avenue near West 64th Street...
A tree fell onto a Carthage home due to a water break on Rosewood Avenue near West 64th Street early Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tree fell onto a Carthage home in a water break overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on Rosewood Avenue near West 64th Street around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and the tree does not appear to have damaged the home, police tell FOX19 NOW>

When officers arrived on scene, they told dispatchers “The street is caved in,” according to emergency communication reports.

They requested a Greater Cincinnati Water Works crew respond as soon as possible, telling dispatchers the water main break occurred underneath the tree and then it fell onto the home.

Once the Water Works crew arrived, police directed them to shut off water until further notice in the 6300 and 6400 blocks of Rosewood Street, according to dispatch reports.

Police tell FOX19 NOW at the scene the water main broke and caused the tree to uproot.

The water rose to the top of the curb at one point but is down now.

There is a lot of mud in the area, however.

