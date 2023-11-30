Contests
Tree falls on home in Carthage water main break

A tree fell onto a Carthage home due to a water break on Rosewood Avenue near West 64th Street early Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Tayler Davis and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Carthage caused a tree to fall on a home overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on Rosewood Avenue near West 64th Street around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and the tree does not appear to have damaged the home, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Rosewood Avenue is closed at West 64th Street until further notice.

Water is shut off in the 6300 and 6400 blocks of the street. It’s not clear when it will be back on.

Duke Energy also cut power to the home hit by the tree.

At one point earlier Thursday, water gushing from the broken main rose to the top of the curb, but the water is now down. A lot of mud, however, is now in the area.

When police first responded, they told dispatchers the road was “caved in” and asked for traffic cones to block it.

They also immediately called for a Greater Cincinnati Water Works crew, telling dispatchers the water main break occurred under the tree.

The force of the broken water main actually caused the tree to uproot, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The road, however, appears to have no visible damage at this point.

We are checking with the police and Water Works for an update on that.

