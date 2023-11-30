Tri-State food pantry gets foundation’s help to match holiday donations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With students soon on holiday break, some who receive free and reduced lunches at school might not get the meals needed while they are away. That’s where a Tri-State nonprofit wants to help.

With the help of a matching donor, they are getting some much-needed Christmas cheer this season.

GO Pantry in Northern Kentucky has been feeding hungry kids for more than a decade.

It all started with seven hungry kids at one elementary school to now 1,800 kids at dozens of schools. GO Pantry provides boxes and bags of food to local schools to distribute to kids in need.

“These kids are needing the necessities and basics,” says Boone County Commissioner and Brewer Foundation President Jesse Brewer. “Once upon a time, when I was a kid, I could relate to these kids on a personal story. And so it’s just really near and dear to my heart, and I wish a program like this existed when I was a kid.”

The help from Brewer and those in the community is not lost on the GO Pantry.

“It’s huge,” says GO Pantry Executive Director Laura Dumancic. “I mean, that’s how all of this happens. GO Pantry is only able to help all of these kids because the community has a heart for helping hungry kids. So, we come together and do food drives. Jesse is doing a great double-match campaign opportunity. If we hit his goal of $10,000, that could fill 180 boxes.”

Brewer says his foundation will match up to $5,000 in donations to GO Pantry. He says he knows what it’s like to worry about your next meal.

“It’s really hard to focus on anything like your schoolwork. or you’re worried about a math assignment if you don’t know when you’re going to eat,” says Brewer, “Taking care of your personal hygiene. You’re just really trying to survive.”

Each box costs $55 to fill.

GO Pantry says you can donate nonperishable food or money that will go toward buying food at a reduced cost.

“Let’s feed these kids,” Brewer exclaims. “These kids all deserve a fighting chance. These kids are our future. It’s our job as a village to raise these kids, and let’s help them all!”

You can donate to GO Pantry and make sure your donations are matched at this link. Those matching donations will be honored through December 15th.

