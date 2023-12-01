Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Amazon offering Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays

FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.
FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.(Igor Jovalev via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon’s student subscription members will have the option to book select domestic flights for $25 this holiday season.

According to Amazon, the limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between early December and mid-January for its Prime Student members.

The offer is in partnership with StudentUniverse, a discount travel booking site for students.

The discounted rates can be up to $500 off the retail value of a ticket. It is subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

About 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion from 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 through 12 a.m. PST and Dec. 7, as 1,000 tickets will be released daily.

The offer is good for one ticket per Amazon Prime Student member and one passenger per booking.

More information about this offer can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The juvenile was breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch said.
Boy hit by vehicle near NKY school
Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified
The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the...
UC basketball player hit by car, coach says
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son sentenced
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge

Latest News

FILE -- Designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin of HGTV's "Love It or List It."
Hilary Farr leaving ‘Love It or List It’ after 17 seasons
The Cincinnati FBI office will hold a program for high school students in April. The deadline...
Deadline approaching for Cincinnati FBI Teen Academy
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
For the past 10 years, Kathy Evans has baked, packaged, and personally delivered more than 600...
Nurse continues tradition of baking 6,000 cookies for assisted living residents