Boy struck by vehicle near NKY school

Police and fire crews are on scene after a juvenile was struck by a vehicle near Campbell...
Police and fire crews are on scene after a juvenile was struck by a vehicle near Campbell County Middle School Friday morning, dispatchers say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WXIX) - Police and fire crews are responding after a boy was struck by a vehicle near a northern Kentucky middle school, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday on southbound U.S. 27 and Washington Street near Campbell County Middle School in Alexandria.

The juvenile is breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch confirms.

