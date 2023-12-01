Boy struck by vehicle near NKY school

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WXIX) - Police and fire crews are responding after a boy was struck by a vehicle near a northern Kentucky middle school, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday on southbound U.S. 27 and Washington Street near Campbell County Middle School in Alexandria.

The juvenile is breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch confirms.

