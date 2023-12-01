Boy struck by vehicle near NKY school
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WXIX) - Police and fire crews are responding after a boy was struck by a vehicle near a northern Kentucky middle school, according to Campbell County dispatchers.
It happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday on southbound U.S. 27 and Washington Street near Campbell County Middle School in Alexandria.
The juvenile is breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch confirms.
