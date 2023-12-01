Cincinnati officer saves person’s life while on date, departments says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer was recognized for his life-saving efforts while he was on a date.

Officer Koffi Agbleke was riding bikes across the Roebling Bridge in October while on a date, the Cincinnati Police Department explained in a Facebook post.

As the officer and his date were riding, Agbleke came across a person who was standing over the railing of the bridge, the department said.

Officer Agbleke asked to stay on scene even when Covington police arrived.

For the next two hours, Agbleke talked with the person, built a rapport, and talked the individual back behind the railing to safety, according to CPD.

“Officer Agbleke went above and beyond to save a person’s life,” the department wrote on Facebook. “His selfless actions are the epitome of excellent policing, and the Cincinnati Police Department is honored to have him on our team.”

Officer Agbleke was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington police on Thursday for his life-saving actions in October.

