Cincinnati police continue investigation to determine ID of dismembered body

By Brittany Harry
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are awaiting test results they hope will lead them to identify a dismembered body found in North Fairmount in November.

As police and the Hamilton County Cortoner’s Office await the test results, they continue to urge the public to come forward with any information to help identify the woman.

The woman’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area along Baltimore Avenue on Nov. 5.

Police say the area in North Fairmount was searched extensively with help from volunteer search crews.

“We don’t really know exactly what happened and we won’t know that story until we find the person or persons that are responsible for this and that’s our main goal,” said Cincinnati Police Department Criminal Investigations Sections Commander Capt. Steve Saunders.

With no fingerprints or dental records, investigators have not been able to identify her.

She also has no tattoos, birthmarks, or scars.

Cincinnati police have spent hours on this case, and they aren’t giving up.

“It’s very disturbing,” Capt. Saunders said. “It’s very unusual. It’s something you just don’t see happen that often.”

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said the woman is likely in her late 20s or early 30s and about 5′1″.

“We’re doing everything we can scientifically, forensically, certainly, looking through DNA genealogy to try and determine who this person is,” Capt. Saunders explained. “We’re confident we’re going to find out and determine who this person is.”

Call the Cincinnati police at 513-352-3542, Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040, or the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700 if you have any information.

