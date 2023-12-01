Contests
Cincinnati police looking for suspect in sex assault

The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred...
The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for a suspect in an attempted sex assault.

The suspected attack happened Thursday around noon on the 1200 block of Queen City Ave.

In a statement, the CPD Personal Crimes Squad described the suspect as a 5-foot-7, 170-pound Black male with a medium complexion wearing a gray knit cap, a black bubble coat and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the assault or the suspect should call the CPD investigations desk at 513-352-3542.

