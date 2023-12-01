Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Crews rescue man trapped in grain bin

Crews work to rescue a man entrapped in corn inside a grain bin in Lawrence County, Tennessee. The man was successfully removed and reportedly didn't suffer serious injuries.
By Caleb Wethington and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A person trapped in a grain bin at a farm in Tennessee was rescued Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Etheridge Fire Department, several agencies responded to the call of a grain entrapment incident at about 2:12 p.m. on Wednesay. When crews arrived they discovered the man was trapped in the middle of bin filled with corn, with about 90% of his body entrapped.

Crews work to rescue a man entrapped in corn inside a grain bin in Lawrence County, Tennessee....
Crews work to rescue a man entrapped in corn inside a grain bin in Lawrence County, Tennessee. The man was successfully removed and reportedly didn't suffer serious injuries.(Etheridge Fire Department via Facebook)

Crews used rescue tubes and other tactics to remove corn from around the man to stabilize and secure him safely, the Etheridge Fire Department reported. Once he was secured, crews used a vacuum to help remove enough corn to remove the man through the access door of the bin.

The man was checked out by a medical team and released, according to the fire department.

“The patient is awake, alert and is complaining of no serious injuries,” the Lawrence County Fire & Rescue said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Boatman, 19, died at Jimbo’s Auto Repair on S. High Street when the building went up...
1 of 3 victims killed in fiery Hillsboro explosion identified
Adam Snyder
Parents convicted of murdering 8-year-old son sentenced
The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the...
UC basketball player hit by car, coach says
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
The juvenile was breathing and conscious but complaining of pain everywhere, dispatch said.
Boy hit by vehicle near NKY school

Latest News

An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
Flu is picking up steam while RSV lung infections that can hit kids and older people hard may...
Flu is on the rise while RSV infections may be peaking, US health officials say
The aftermath of the explosion and fire at Jimbo’s Auto Repair.
Resident hosts Stuff-the-Bus to help families of victims killed in Hillsboro tragedy
A heavy piece of metal flew through a windshield on Thursday, hurting the driver.
Driver seriously hurt by metal bar flying through windshield